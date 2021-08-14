Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday claimed control over the capital of the south-eastern Afghan province of Paktika, Sharana, and Logar' provincial capital Pul-e-Alam city.

The spokesman of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that the building of the governor administration, the police headquarters, and other public buildings were under the control of the terrorist outfit, reported Sputnik.

The terrorists also seized the armament of the government troops who switched sides.

Taliban terrorists have also seized Logar' provincial capital Pul-e-Alam city, 60 km south of Kabul, a local official said, reported Xinhua.

The official who declined to be named said that Pul-e-Alam had fallen to the control of the Taliban terrorists.

The Afghan government has yet to make comments, reported Xinhua.

In the meantime, a Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in his Twitter account "Abdul Qayum Rahimi, the governor for Logar province has joined the Mujahidin" and the city of Pul-e-Alam is in control of the Taliban.

The violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and allies started to pull out troops, resulting in the terrorists seizing vast territories.

Meanwhile, the first group of US troops arrived at Kabul airport to help evacuate thousands of embassy personnel and other civilians from the capital of Afghanistan.

This comes as the Taliban has managed to get hold of half of the country's 34 provincial capitals and now control roughly two-thirds of Afghanistan with the complete pullback of foreign troops just two weeks away.

US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with the country's top cabinet members about the ongoing drawdown of US civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (ANI)

