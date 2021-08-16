New York [US], August 16 (ANI): Expressing "deep concerns" on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on the Taliban and all other parties to exercise "utmost restraint" in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be addressed.

In a statement hours after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban cease control over Kabul, Guterres noted that conflict is forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes and there are reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting.

"The Secretary-General is particularly concerned about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be protected. All abuses must stop. He calls on the Taliban and all other parties to ensure that international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and protected," the statement read.

The statement also the Secretary-General will address the Security Council's open meeting on Afghanistan. Earlier it was reported that the United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday morning to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Highlighting that the need for assistance is surging while the operating environment becomes more restricted due to the escalation of the conflict, the Secretary-General also called on all parties to ensure that "humanitarian actors have unimpeded access to deliver timely and life-saving services and assistance."

"The United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need," the statement said.

Afghanistan government collapsed earlier in the day with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have formed a Coordination Council in order to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

The panic has gripped Kabul on Sunday as Taliban terrorists have started arriving in the city, inmates broke out of the main prison on the east side of the city. (ANI)

