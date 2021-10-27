Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan's participation in the activities until the country's civilian transitional government is restored.

In a statement, the AU said that its Peace and Security Council decided to suspend Sudan's participation in all activities of the organization.

Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets of Khartoum to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, then declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government. (ANI/Sputnik)

