Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 (ANI): Ahead of crucial peace talks in Doha, the Taliban government on Saturday accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan's sovereignty and blamed Islamabad for the recent border clashes that have left several dead and injured in the region.

The Doha meeting, coming amid escalating border tensions and mutual accusations, will test whether both sides can ease the latest surge of violence and move toward a negotiated de-escalation.

In a statement, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which the two discussed regional developments, including "Pakistan's violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty."

The Afghan ministry said the discussion highlighted "recent regional issues," adding that the repeated airstrikes and cross-border attacks by Pakistan had intensified tensions between the two nations.

The ministry further added that, "Afghanistan is not a follower of war, but rather the Pakistani side, at the forefront, was the initiator of the war by violating Afghanistan's airspace. "

The remarks come as Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is leading a high-level delegation to Doha for talks with Taliban representatives on Saturday. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks, mediated by Qatar, aim to end "cross-border terrorism against Pakistan" and restore stability along the frontier.

"A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by our Minister of Defence, will hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today. The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border," the ministry said in a post on X.

It further added, "Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan's legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the TTP and BLA."

However, the Taliban strongly rejected Pakistan's claims, asserting that the ongoing conflict was the result of "Pakistani aggression." Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that Pakistani forces had carried out overnight airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, killing and injuring several civilians.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the repeated crimes of the Pakistani forces and the violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty. Such acts are deemed provocative and deliberate attempts to prolong the conflict," Mujahid said.He added that while Afghanistan "reserves the right to respond," its forces have been instructed to refrain from further military action to preserve the dignity of the delegation attending the Doha talks.

"Afghanistan remains committed to a peaceful resolution and regional stability. However, the ongoing incidents are entirely the result of aggression by the Pakistani side," Mujahid said. (ANI)

