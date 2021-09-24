Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison here on Thursday and discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Quad Leaders' Summit, the two leaders discussed regional and global developments.

"Advancing friendship with Australia. PM @ScottMorrisonMP held talks with PM @narendramodi. They discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia," said the Office of the Prime Minister of India.

External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi that the two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas of Covid-19, trade, defence and clean energy.

"Another chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia! PM @narendramodi and @ScottMorrisonMP met today. Discussed regional & global developments as well as ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas related to Covid-19, trade, defence, clean energy & more," Bagchi tweeted.

Both leaders have met a number of times on the sidelines of various international conferences. Earlier, PM Morrison had also called PM Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) alliance.

On September 15, both leaders also had a telephonic conversation, in which the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue.

Earlier today, PM Modi met five global CEOs for potential investment in India. Prime Minister held talks with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon and discussed several issues including electronics, and measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

Prime Minister also met with General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall and discussed advancing defence manufacturing and the use of emerging technologies. He also met with Adobe chairman Shantanu Narayen.

These talks were part of series of meetings that Prime Minister Modi undertook with select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.

Biden is scheduled to host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

Biden will host Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be joined by PM Modi, Australian PM Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (ANI)

