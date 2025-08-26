Bangkok [Thailand], August 26 (ANI): Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) of India, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Tuesday held a productive bilateral discussion with Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Admiral Samuel Paparo, on the sidelines of the Chiefs of Defence (CHOD) Conference 2025 in Thailand.

According to a post on X by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), the meeting underscored the deepening defence cooperation between the two nations, aimed at enhancing regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Both leaders marked the meeting with a warm handshake set against the backdrop of the US and INDOPACOM flags.

The HQ IDS also highlighted discussions on avenues to strengthen defence collaboration, including operational opportunities and joint initiatives.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is currently in Thailand to participate in the annual Chiefs of Defence Conference from August 26 to August 28.

The event is being jointly hosted by the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the conference is a premier multilateral forum that brings together the Chiefs of Defence from nations across the Indo-Pacific region to deliberate on the evolving regional and global security challenges, cooperative frameworks and avenues for strengthening military-to-military engagements.

The 2025 edition is expected to focus on maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber resilience, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific.

During the conference, Air Marshal Dixit is expected to engage with participating counterparts to exchange perspectives on enhancing joint preparedness, interoperability and strategic partnerships aimed at addressing common security concerns, the Ministry of Defence stated in the release.

The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening regional security frameworks, enhancing multilateral cooperation and fostering a stable, rules-based and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

