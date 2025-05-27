Athens, May 27 (PTI) An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrived in Greece as part of India's diplomatic outreach to underscore its commitment to counter-terrorism.

The delegation reached here from Slovenia, where it called on senior officials and emphasised India's "new normal" of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.

"An all-party delegation led by Member of Parliament @KanimozhiDMK arrives in Athens, Greece, underscoring the nation's commitment to counter-terrorism," the Indian embassy here said in a post on X.

Pictures uploaded by the embassy showed the delegation being received by India's Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

This delegation arrived here after concluding its visit to Slovenia and Russia, where it held wide-ranging discussions to brief the stakeholders on Operation Sindoor.

The group, which includes Rajiv Rai of SP, Mian Altaf Ahmad of NC, Capt Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, is also scheduled to travel to Latvia and Spain for the global outreach programme.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

