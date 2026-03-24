Balochistan [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): A young resident of Panjgur district in Balochistan has reportedly gone missing after being forcibly taken by unidentified armed individuals, according to local reports, raising renewed concerns about law and order in the region, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, he was allegedly picked up from the Isa locality a day before the report. Witnesses in the area claimed that several armed men arrived and took him away to an unknown destination without presenting any legal warrant or explanation. Local sources have suggested that those involved may be linked to a pro-state armed network often described by residents as a "death squad." These groups are widely accused by locals of operating with tacit support, though no official acknowledgement of their existence has been made by Pakistani authorities.

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The incident reflects a broader pattern where similar cases have surfaced across districts such as Panjgur, Kech, and Turbat. Residents and rights organisations allege that enforced disappearances, targeted violence, and intimidation tactics have become recurring features of life in these areas. Pakistani officials, however, continue to reject such allegations. Authorities maintain that all operations are carried out strictly by formal security institutions and within the legal framework, dismissing claims of parallel armed groups as unfounded, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Despite these denials, the issue of enforced disappearances has persisted in Balochistan for nearly two decades. Families of missing persons continue to demand accountability, claiming that many individuals are detained without due process or access to legal recourse. His reported abduction adds to the growing list of unresolved cases in the province. At the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement regarding his detention, nor any clarity about his condition or whereabouts, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)