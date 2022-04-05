Antananarivo [Madagascar], April 5 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Tuesday called on Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay in the capital Antananarivo and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties between India and Madagascar.

India and Madagascar's bilateral ties are going from strength to strength since the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Madagascar in 2018 under the collaborative vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner but also as a vital role in the collaborative maritime vision of SAGAR.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US Lawmakers Want India to Restrict Sale of Russian-Origin Diamonds.

There are a number of MoUs in the sector of health, education, culture, training of Human Resources, environmental protection, custom matters, and information exchange which have been finalised between the two countries and are likely to be signed soon.

An India-Madagascar Chamber of Commerce was launched last month in Antananarivo to further strengthen the trade ties between the two countries.

Also Read | Pakistan Supreme Court Seeks Records of National Assembly Proceedings on No-Confidence Motion.

A Green Triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo in March this year.

Madagascar has over 17,500 people of Indian origin, mostly from Gujarat, living and working there. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)