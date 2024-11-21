Vientiane (Laos), Nov 21 (AP) An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng, Laos, Australia's prime minister said Thursday, and the US State Department confirmed an American also died in the same party town, bringing the death toll to four in the poisoning incident.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones had died after being evacuated from Laos for treatment in a Thai hospital. Her friend, also 19, remains hospitalised in Thailand.

Meantime, the State Department confirmed to The Associated Press that an American tourist had also died, but said it had no further comment out of respect to the families.

The two Australian women fell ill on November 13 after a night out drinking with a group. They are believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, which sometimes used as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

New Zealand's Foreign Ministry said Thursday one of its citizens was also unwell in Laos and could be a victim of methanol poisoning. Denmark's Foreign Ministry, when asked about the poisoning incident, said Wednesday that two of its citizens had died in Laos but would not provide further details. (AP)

