World News | Amid Global Uncertainty, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin Call for International Fairness; Oppose Unilateralism, 'bullying'

Beijing [China], May 20 (ANI): Amid rising global uncertainty, including tensions in West Asia, particularly due to the Iran-related conflict dynamics, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks in Beijing as part of the latter's two-day state visit, emphasising what they described as the need to uphold international fairness and justice while opposing unilateral actions and "bullying practices" in global affairs.

According to statements attributed to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, President Xi underlined that the international situation remains "fluid and turbulent", warning that unilateralism and hegemonism are resurging even as peace and development remain the global aspiration.

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"The international situation is fluid and turbulent. Unilateralism and hegemonism are resurging, yet peace, development and cooperation remain the aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of our times," the statement read.

Xi stressed that China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, must work together to safeguard international fairness and justice, oppose all unilateral acts of coercion, and resist attempts to "reverse the course of history".

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He also reiterated opposition to actions that deny the outcomes of World War II and attempts to revive fascism or militarism.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia must work steadfastly as responsible major countries, safeguard the authority of the UN and international fairness and justice, oppose all unilateral acts of bullying and attempts to reverse the course of history, and especially oppose all provocative acts that deny the outcomes of the victory of World War II and attempt to justify and revive fascism and militarism," the statement added.

The two leaders also jointly reviewed the state of bilateral ties, noting that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has entered what they described as a "new starting point" of higher-quality development.

Xi said both sides have reached "new and important consensus" on deepening cooperation across political, economic, energy, scientific and people-to-people domains.

"It is trusted that with unremitting efforts from both sides, China-Russia relations will keep the momentum of high-quality development and continue to scale new heights," the statement read.

During the visit, Xi and Putin also attended a photo exhibition titled "China-Russia Everlasting Friendship: A Model of Major-Country Relations", where they reflected on past exchanges and reaffirmed the long-term direction of bilateral ties.

The leaders jointly participated in the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Education initiative, aimed at strengthening educational cooperation and expanding youth and academic exchanges between the two countries.

Xi further highlighted that China-Russia relations have grown into what he called the highest level in the history of their comprehensive strategic partnership, shaped by principles of equality, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation.

On the Middle East situation, Xi called for an immediate end to hostilities, urging restraint and renewed negotiations to prevent further escalation and warned that continued conflict risks disrupting global energy stability and supply chains.

The discussions also included reaffirmation of the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, which both sides said continues to guide their bilateral relationship.

The talks and joint appearances underscored a shared message from Beijing and Moscow calling for a multipolar world order and greater reform of global governance institutions amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Following his engagements, the Russian president departed for Moscow, with Mao Ning noting that it was a "fruitful visit". (ANI)

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