Tokyo, Feb 21 (AP) The head of a renewable energy subsidiary of Japan's top refiner, Eneos Holdings, has been fired for sexual harassment, the companies announced Wednesday, as awareness of the #MeToo movement grows in the country.

Japan Renewable Energy Corp. said in a statement it dismissed chairperson Shigeru Yasu after an internal investigation confirmed sexual harassment at a social gathering in December. The company launched the probe after a whistleblower reported the case.

Also Read | US: Man Accused of Killing His Five-Year-Old Daughter Told Friend ‘He Hated Her to His Core’ as She Reminded Him of His Ex-Wife in New Hampshire.

JRE offered a “deep apology” to the victim and its stakeholders, saying such an act is "not acceptable”.

Yasu is the third executive with the Eneos group to be fired over sexual harassment in two years. Late last year, Eneos Holdings' then-president Takeshi Saito was dismissed for getting drunk and hugging a woman. In 2022, Eneos chairperson Tsutomu Sugimori resigned after sexually harassing a woman serving customers at a restaurant.

Also Read | Another Critic on Vladimir Putin’s Hit List? Kremlin Source Urges ‘Watch Health’ of Jailed Dissident.

The new statement said the company has repeatedly reminded employees of "the importance of the respect of human rights and ensuring compliance” through company training and other means, but it will review the content of education programs and study more effective measures.

Change is coming slowly in Japan, which consistently ranks near the bottom in international gender equality surveys and where sexual misconduct complaints are often disregarded. Victims tend to face criticism for speaking up.

Last month, former prime minister and ruling party kingmaker Taro Aso was criticized over what were considered insulting and sexist comments about the foreign minister's appearance and age. The 83-old Aso called Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa an “obasan”, a term usually used to make fun of middle-aged or older women.

Kamikawa brushed off the comment, saying she appreciates any comment and that she only focuses on her duty as Japan's top diplomat. Her subdued reaction prompted some experts to lament that in Japan, even women in top jobs are still expected to not speak up.

Aso later apologised and retracted the comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)