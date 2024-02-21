Mumbai, February 21: The death of Alexei Navalny, the prominent Russian opposition leader who died in prison under suspicious circumstances, has sparked fears of a new wave of political assassinations by President Vladimir Putin. A Kremlin insider has revealed that Igor Girkin, a former ally of Vladimir Putin who turned against him over the Ukraine conflict, is now on the top of the hit list.

According to the Daily Star report, Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov, was arrested last month and convicted of extremism for his criticism of Putin’s policies. The source, who posted on the General SVR Telegram channel, a platform for leaking information from the Russian intelligence service, warned that Girkin’s life was in danger. “It is worth carefully monitoring the health of Igor Strelkov-Girkin. Different conversations are going on around the Kremlin, and blood clots have been breaking off more and more often lately. Ultra-patriots are now superfluous in the Kremlin’s plans,” the source wrote. 'Putin Is Responsible for Navalny's Death': US President Joe Biden Blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny's Death (Watch Video).

Girkin’s Wife Expresses Concern for Husband's Safety

Girkin’s wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, has also expressed her concern for her husband’s safety. She said that he is currently in good health and has no complaints, but she seemed to anticipate possible excuses for his death. “In light of the current events, I would like to inform you that the health of Igor Strelkov, who is in custody, is now stable and does not cause concern. A lawyer who recently visited him notes that Igor looks healthy and cheerful and has no complaints about his health,” she said. Vladimir Putin Gifts Russian-Made Car to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

Girkin was once a loyal supporter of Vladimir Putin and played a key role in the annexation of Crimea in 2014. He later became disillusioned with Putin’s intervention in eastern Ukraine and accused him of betraying the Russian people. He also denounced the poisoning of Navalny and called for his release. Girkin’s outspokenness has earned him many enemies in the Kremlin, who now see him as a threat to Putin’s power.

