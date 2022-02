Savannah, Feb 4 (AP) One of the three men convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has taken back his guilty plea ahead of their federal hate crime trial.

Greg McMichael reversed course late Thursday after the trial judge rejected the terms of an agreement federal prosecutors had reached with him and his son, Travis McMichael.

Also Read | Ukraine Conflict Affecting Children's Mental Health, Says UNICEF Report.

That deal was met with passionate objections by Arbery's parents.

Travis McMichael was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning to announce his decision after being warned by the judge that she would not guarantee their sentence if they chose to plead guilty.

Also Read | Russian Invasion of Ukraine Would Have Implications for India, Says US Spokesperson Ned Price.

The McMichaels and a neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court last fall and sentenced to life in prison.

Georgia lacked a hate crimes law at the time of the killing. The US Department of Justice had them indicted on charges that the three white men violated Arbery's civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

The McMichaels armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting the 25-year-old man running past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick on February 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

The father and son had planned to plead guilty to a hate crime charge after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to propose a 30-year sentence that would include a request to transfer the McMichaels from Georgia's state prison system to federal custody.

The deal would have required the McMichaels to admit to racist motives and forfeit the right to appeal their federal sentence.

US District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood rejected the deal Monday after Arbery's parents argued that conditions in federal prison wouldn't be as harsh.

Wood said she ultimately denied the deal because it would have locked her into a specific sentence.

Prosecutors asked the judge to approve the plea deals despite the objections from Arbery's family.

Prosecutor Tara Lyons said that attorneys for Arbery's parents had told the US Justice Department that the family wouldn't object.

But Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery's mother, said the slain man's family had previously rejected the same terms and “no longer wanted to engage” with prosecutors, who "took that as a deferral.”

During the murder trial in state court, defense attorneys argued the McMichaels were justified in pursuing Arbery because they had a reasonable suspicion that he had committed crimes in their neighbourhood.

Travis McMichael testified that he opened fire with his shotgun after Arbery attacked him with fists and tried to grab the weapon. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)