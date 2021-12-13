New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday held a telephonic interaction with his Oman counterpart Major General Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Major General Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander, Royal Army of Oman and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," Indian Army tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Omicron Variant Could Cause Up to 75,000 Deaths in UK by April 2022 End, Warns Study.

Earlier in the month of May this year, the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on military cooperation was renewed between India and Oman along with its annexure as well aon maritime issues, the Defence Ministry earlier informed. The signing ceremony of the MoU on military cooperation was held at the Ministry of Defence, Muscat.

The document was signed by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Oman Dr Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi and Ambassador of India to Oman Munu Mahawar. (ANI)

Also Read | Taliban Urge Chinese Investors To Invest in Afghanistan, Vows To Ensure Their Security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)