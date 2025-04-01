Washington, DC [US], April 1 (ANI): The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, held their first news conference since returning to Earth, addressing concerns about Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Despite experiencing problems that left them stranded on the International Space Station (ISS), both astronauts expressed a willingness to fly on the Starliner again.

When asked if he would fly again aboard the Starliner, Wilmore said, "Yes, because we're going to rectify all the issues that we encountered. We're going to fix them. We're going to make it work. Boeing is completely committed. NASA is completely committed, and with that, I'd get on in a heartbeat."

Also Read | Who Is Marine Le Pen? France's Far-Right Leader Convicted in Embezzlement Case, Banned From Running for Presidency.

Williams shared similar sentiments, praising the spacecraft's capabilities and acknowledging that minor issues need to be addressed.

"I would agree, " Williams said. "The spacecraft is really capable. There were a couple of things that need to be fixed ... and folks are actively working on that, but it is a great spacecraft, and it has a lot of capability that other spacecraft don't have. To see that thing successful and to be part of that program is an honor," she added.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

While talking about their Crew-9 mission, NASA astronaut Nick Hague said the mission showcased the agency's commitment to ensuring the safe return of astronauts while continuing to advance scientific research.

"Crew-9 mission is unique, like every space flight mission tends to be... it highlights, to me, safety and the importance of the mission and the balance of those two," he said.

NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, reentered Earth's atmosphere and breathed air for the first time in over nine months on March 18, following the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule at 5:57 p.m. EDT.

After their return, Wilmore and Williams began physical therapy at the Johnson Space Center to help their bodies readjust to Earth's gravity. The therapy is a standard procedure for astronauts returning from space.

Both astronauts appeared to be in high spirits and good physical condition during a press conference on Monday. Williams even revealed that she had gone for a 3-mile run on Sunday.

Following their return, the White House highlighted President Trump's role in prioritising their rescue. It stated that the astronauts had safely landed in the Gulf of Mexico and credited Musk for their return.

In a post on X, the White House wrote, "PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA!"

Trump had previously accused former US President Joe Biden of abandoning the astronauts in space. On March 7, Trump stated that he had authorized Musk to bring back American astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who had been at the ISS since June last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)