Paris, March 31: Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN), has been banned from running for public office for five years, effectively blocking her potential bid for the presidency in 2027. This decision follows a French court's ruling on Monday, March 31, which sentenced her to four years in prison for misusing European Parliament funds.

Le Pen, along with eight other party officials, was found guilty of embezzling funds intended for EU parliamentary aides between 2004 and 2016. The total fraud amounted to an estimated Euro 2.9 million (USD 3.13 million), with funds being diverted to pay assistants working for the party instead of their official parliamentary roles. Twelve parliamentary aides were also convicted for concealing the offence. France: Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen Convicted in Embezzlement Case, Faces Uncertain Political Future.

Who Is Marine Le Pen?

A prominent figure in French politics, Le Pen has led the National Rally (formerly National Front) since 2011, succeeding her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen. Under her leadership, she shifted the party’s image, distancing it from her father’s controversial legacy, which included anti-Semitic and racist remarks. Le Pen’s strategy of “dediabolisation” (de-demonisation) aimed at making the party more palatable to a wider electorate. French President Emmanuel Macron Breaks Protocol, Personally Sees Off PM Narendra Modi at Marseille Airport As He Departs for US (See Pics and Watch Video).

Le Pen’s influence has been undeniable. She ran as a presidential candidate in 2017 and 2022, finishing as the runner-up both times to President Emmanuel Macron. In 2018, she renamed the party Rassemblement National to reflect her political reforms. The RN has also gained significant ground in the French National Assembly, becoming the largest single party in 2022, though it fell short of an outright majority.

