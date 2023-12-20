Balochistan [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Pakistani law enforcement forces are said to have taken at least eight individuals by force from the Balochistan areas of Dera Bugti and Kech and then relocated them to an undisclosed location, according to The Balochistan Post.

In the first instance, seven people were forcefully disappeared during operations carried out by Pakistan's paramilitary groups, Frontier Crops (FC) 103 Wing, ISI, and CTD, in several locations, including Bugti Colony and Phong Colony of Sui Tehsil in Dera Bugti.

Citing local sources, the Balochistan Post reported that women and children inside homes were reportedly subjected to torture by Pakistani soldiers during the searches.

In a second incident, the Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly captured a youth from Tump tehsil of Kech district on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, large crowds gathered at Dera Gazi Khan in Balochistan as the March against Baloch genocide staged a sit-in against the arrest of several Baloch cadre as well as against the disappearance of Baloch people.

This sit-in, currently in its 23rd day and featuring families of missing Baloch individuals, is part of a broader movement seeking to spotlight the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Baloch Long March is being organised by the Baloch people, who have called for an end to the state of terrorism and massacres in Balochistan.

The protestors said the Baloch nation will no longer accept the process of kidnapping (enforced disappearances), killing and killing people in fake encounters. (ANI)

