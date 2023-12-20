Reggio Emilia, Italy, December 20: An Italian court has pronounced judgment on the brutal murder of 18-year-old Saman Abbas. The tragic incident, fueled by familial discord and cultural clashes, has sent shockwaves through the community.

BBC reported that Saman Abbas, a young woman of Pakistani origin, met a gruesome fate due to her unwavering defiance. Her refusal to marry a cousin back in Pakistan ignited a chain of events that would ultimately lead to her demise. Last year, in November, her lifeless body was discovered in an abandoned farmhouse near her father’s workplace in northern Italy. The haunting surveillance footage captured her last moments, walking alongside her parents a year and a half earlier. Pakistan Honour Killing: Teenage Girl Killed by Family for Featuring With Boy in Viral Video, Her Friend Narrowly Escapes Similar Fate.

An autopsy revealed that Saman Abbas had suffered a broken neck bone, a telltale sign of strangulation. Her family orchestrated her murder on May 1, 2021. In the aftermath, her parents fled to Pakistan, leaving behind a trail of grief and unanswered questions.

Saman Abbas had immigrated to Italy as a teenager, embracing a different lifestyle—one that diverged from traditional norms. She discarded the headscarf and made her own choices, including a romantic partner. Her social media posts painted a vivid picture of her relationship with a local young man, a choice that deeply unsettled her parents. They insisted she marry a cousin in Pakistan, but Saman’s defiance knew no bounds. Honour Killing in Pakistan: Woman Burnt Alive by Family Members in Punjab Province As She Wants To Marry a Man of Her Choice.

On Tuesday, December 19, justice was served. Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen, Saman’s parents, received life sentences for their role in their daughter’s murder. Meanwhile, her uncle, Danish Hasnain, faces a 14-year prison term. Two cousins were acquitted and released from custody.

Shabbar Abbas, extradited from Pakistan in August, tearfully maintained his innocence before the court. Nazia Shaheen, tried in absentia, remains elusive, believed to be in Pakistan.

