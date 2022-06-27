Addis Ababa [Mali], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has extended condolences over the death of more than 20 teenagers in South Africa.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the parents and loved ones of the teenagers who tragically lost their lives at a nightspot in South Africa over the weekend," Mahamat said in a Twitter post late Sunday.

The AU Commission chairperson further emphasized that "we stand in full solidarity with the people and government of South Africa during this time of unspeakable grief and sorrow."

On Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mourned the death of "22 teenagers" at a tavern, or pub, in East London, Eastern Cape Province, in the early hours of Sunday.

Ramaphosa is "concerned about the reported circumstances under which such young people were gathered at a venue which, on the face of it, should be off limits to persons under the age of 18," said a statement issued by the presidency.

South African police have been investigating the case and the cause is unclear. The presidency's statement did not give the cause of the incident, saying the president is waiting for more information.

There are both girls and boys among the victims, including a 13-year-old, Minister of Police Bheki Cele, who led a national delegation to the scene, told the media.

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, which includes East London, earlier had said over 20 young people died in the incident. It is the "worst tragedy that has ever happened in our Metro," its mayor Xola Pakati said in a statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

