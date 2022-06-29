Madrid, Jun 29 (AP) Australia's prime minister is calling on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is welcoming NATO's interest in Asia-Pacific security.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Russia's attack has strengthened the resolve of democratic nations around the world to work in favour of a rules-based order.

Albanese had what he called a “very successful” meeting with the leaders of Japan, South Korea and New Zealand on Wednesday in Madrid before all four joined the NATO summit being held in the city.

He said they discussed the summit's “important” focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Australia has provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

— OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

French President Emmanuel Macron says Sweden and Finland will bring a “significant” contribution to the NATO alliance.

Macron's office said that during a meeting at the NATO summit on Wednesday with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the pair stressed “the importance of sending a message of unity and strength” amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron praised the deal reached on Tuesday with Turkey, which agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance.

Both leaders also discussed the need to find ways to allow Ukrainian grain exports.

They agreed to continue to coordinate and work with the United Nations to achieve conditions to ensure the security of the port of Odesa and maritime convoys in the Black Sea.

Odesa is a major gateway for grain shipments and its blockade by Russia threatens global food supplies. (AP)

