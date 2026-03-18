Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): A delegation participating in the Australia Tibet Council's Tibet Solidarity Tour visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and held talks with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The delegation comprised former Australian Senator Janet Rice, Australia Tibet Council Executive Director Dr. Zoë Bedford, former ACT legislator Emma Davidson, Blue Mountains councillor Sarah Redshaw, Victorian parliamentary candidate Brittney Henderson, Newcastle councillor Siobhan Isherwood, and academic Dr. Michael Osborne, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

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During the interaction, the Deputy Speaker briefed the visiting members on the ongoing budget session, explaining how the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) strategically allocates resources across vital areas such as political advocacy, education, and social welfare to sustain the Tibetan community in exile. She also elaborated on the transparent and democratic procedures through which the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) debates and approves its budget, underscoring a governance model rooted in accountability and representation.

Emphasising the evolution of Tibetan democracy, she credited Tenzin Gyatso for laying the foundation of a democratic system for Tibetans in exile, in stark contrast to the Chinese Communist Party's repressive rule in Tibet. According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), this system reflects the Tibetan people's enduring commitment to democratic values despite decades of displacement and occupation.

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The Deputy Speaker also thanked Australia for extending humanitarian support to former Tibetan political prisoners. At the same time, she strongly criticised Beijing's ongoing Sinicisation campaign, which, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), is systematically dismantling Tibetan language, culture, and religious identity, while continuing widespread human rights violations and suppressing basic freedoms inside Tibet.

Following the meeting, the delegation toured the parliamentary hall and received a comprehensive briefing on its structure and functioning, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). (ANI)

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