Melbourne, Aug 28 (AP) Australia's hard-hit Victoria state on Friday reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day, with authorities warning that the infection rate will have to fall substantially if a six-week lockdown is to be relaxed on schedule on Sept. 13.

The latest daily tallies are the lowest in more than eight weeks, with a peak of 725 in early August. The latest death toll dropped to 12 from 23 on Thursday.

Authorities want daily infections to fall at least to low double-digits before they would consider relaxing restrictions.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said: “We're clearly still trending in the right direction. ... It's not gotten below 100 yet, I do expect that to happen, if not over the weekend, then by next week, if trends continue." (AP)

