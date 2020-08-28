New Delhi, August 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his concerns over the poor health status of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who resigned for his post citing his worsening health condition. He has battled the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.

Expressing his concerns and praying for a speedy recovery, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend Shinzo Abe. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery." Shinzo Abe Resigns: What's Next For Japan? How Will Next PM be Elected? List of 5 Potential Successors.

Here's what PM Modi wrote:

Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JjziLay2gD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Japanese PM made the announcement of stepping down for the post. According to a Reuters report, Abe suffers from chronic inflammatory bowel disease and had to previously step down as prime minister in 2007 following a flare-up. He as the PM after his party registered a landslide election victory in 2012.

