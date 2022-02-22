Baku [Azerbaijan], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku when his scheduled and the COVID-19 situation will allow it.

Putin hosted Aliyev in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Thanks again. And we are waiting for you from Baku as soon as the schedule and the pandemic allow," Aliyev told Putin. (ANI/Sputnik)

