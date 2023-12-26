Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): The Baloch protestors alleged on Tuesday that three men entered their camp at midnight on Monday and harassed the women who were sleeping there, besides other girls.

One of the activists, Sammi Deen Baloch, stated that last night, cameras were installed in our camp. However, these men closed the cameras and showed pistols to comrades and entered the camp.

"Closing the cameras that were installed last night, then getting off 3 people from 2 vehicles in the presence of the police, showing pistols to the comrades, entering our camp and harassing the women, taking the sound speakers from where all of us women and girls were sleeping, and escaping with them added to your low standard," she wrote in a post on X.

The leader of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, Mahrang Baloch, noted that instead of ending the genocide and human rights violations, they attacked our camp at midnight.

"We travelled 100s of KM & came to the capital of this state to protest against the #BalochGenocide, but you see the seriousness of this state. Instead of ending our genocide & HR violations, they attacked our camp at 3:15 AM, & stole our sound system," she posted on X.

Blaming Islamabad Police for the incident, the Committee urged them to stop harassing peaceful Baloch protestors.

Taking to their handle on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee posted, "At this midnight hour, the masked persons pull the gun at peaceful protesters and picked up the speaker are a shameful act of Islamabad administration and the state. however, the @ICT_Police installed surveillance cameras to monitor the camp, state that Islamabad is a safe city. the @ICT_Police and the state should stop harassing peaceful Baloch protesters."

Earlier, the committee complained that the Islamabad Police was using different tools to harass the Baloch protestors and have now installed surveillance cameras to threaten them and the families of Baloch missing people.

The march from Turbat to Islamabad faced numerous challenges, with the state imposing 'barriers and arrests', yet the "march united Baloch and revealed the government's oppressive actions", the Baloch Yakjahti Committee added.

The committee said the movement began with a peaceful sit-in in Turbat, lasting 13 days, before transitioning into a peaceful long march covering hundreds of kilometres to reach the capital.

However, the state responded with extreme force throughout the mass movement, employing false FIRs, physical violence, and arrests against the activists. (ANI)

