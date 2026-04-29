World News | Balochistan Crackdown: Fresh Operation in Noshki Triggers Widespread Civilian Concerns

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI): Pakistani authorities have initiated a new military operation in the Mal-Maki area of Noshki district, Balochistan, intensifying an already tense security environment. According to local accounts, a significant deployment of security forces has led to widespread search operations and strict movement controls across the town, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, residents described how personnel carried out house-to-house searches under a combing operation, while multiple checkpoints were established to monitor movement. Vehicles entering and exiting Noshki faced rigorous scrutiny, and military patrols were observed along major routes.

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These developments come amid an ongoing curfew that has continued to disrupt daily life. Tensions in the region have remained high since late January, when the separatist group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks in Noshki under "Operation Herof".

Following these incidents, Pakistani authorities launched clearance drives across what they termed "affected" areas, including Noshki. Since then, residents and traders have repeatedly highlighted the economic and social toll of prolonged curfews and security checks. Routine movement, business activity, and transport have faced severe disruptions.

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Earlier operations in February reportedly involved the demolition of multiple structures during curfew enforcement. Among them was an ancestral property allegedly linked to Bashir Zeb Baloch, identified as a leader of the BLA, though officials did not confirm this claim.

Reports also suggested that buildings near an Inter-Services Intelligence facility in Qaziabad were destroyed, with some residents instructed to vacate their homes beforehand. Properties associated with political figures were also said to be affected.

Local voices have increasingly raised alarm over the recurring operations, citing damage to livelihoods and a growing sense of insecurity, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Political representatives have criticised the demolition of civilian homes and guesthouses during earlier crackdowns. Noshki continues to remain a major point in Pakistan's counter-insurgency campaign in Balochistan.

While authorities maintain that such actions are necessary to curb militancy and restore order, rights organisations and residents persistently allege human rights violations and highlight the long-term economic fallout, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)