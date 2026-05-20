World News | Balochistan Universities Erupt in Protest as State Fails to Recover Kidnapped Academics

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 20 (ANI): A wave of anger and fear has swept through academic circles in Balochistan after senior officials of the University of Gwadar remained missing, prompting university teachers across the province to announce protests and a black day against worsening insecurity.

Leaders of academic associations condemned the government's failure to secure the safe return of the abducted officials and warned that the worsening law and order situation is pushing the province's education sector into crisis, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, Vice Chancellor Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Pro-Vice Chancellor Syed Manzoor Ahmed, lecturer Irshad Ahmed, and accompanying staff members were abducted five days ago while travelling from Gwadar to Quetta through Mastung district.

Their disappearance has triggered widespread outrage among university teachers, students, and civil society members. In a joint declaration, the Academic Staff Association of the University of Balochistan and the Balochistan chapter of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) announced that Tuesday would be observed as a black day throughout the province.

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Protest demonstrations are also scheduled at all public universities. Faculty members and university employees have been urged to participate in the demonstrations to demand the immediate recovery of the abducted officials and stronger protection for educational institutions.

The associations stressed that attacks on teachers and intellectuals in Balochistan have become alarmingly frequent. They recalled the recent killing of Prof Dilawar Khan from the Khuzdar campus of the University of Balochistan, as well as the assassination of noted Brahui scholar Prof Ghamkhwar Hayat in Nushki.

Academics argued that repeated violence, enforced disappearances, and targeted killings have created an atmosphere of fear across universities in the province, as highlighted by Dawn.

Academic leaders stated that the continued insecurity threatens not only teachers and students but also the future of higher education in Balochistan. They demanded urgent government action to restore law and order and ensure the safety of all citizens, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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