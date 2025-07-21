Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 21 (ANI): At least 20 people were died and 171 more have been injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into an educational institute on Monday in Dhaka's Diabari area, the Daily Star reported.

According to the report, the Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka earlier in the afternoon. The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash.

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed his profound grief over the incident.

In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an "irreparable" loss for the Bangladesh Air Force, as well as others affected.

"I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," Yunus stated in the post.

The Chief Adviser further prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance," the post added.

Emergency response teams were at the site for search and rescue operations.

A one-day state mourning day has been proclaimed by the Bangladeshi government after the deadly crash. All government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions nationwide will fly the national flag of the country at half-mast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of lives in the training jet crash in Dhaka.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences, stating that India stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and is ready to extend its support and assistance for the rescue operation following the incident. (ANI)

