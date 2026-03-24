Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 24 (ANI): In Bangladesh, Retired Lieutenant General Masududdin Chowdhury, who emerged as an important figure in the military-controlled government of 2007-2008, was arrested by the police in a late-night operation after being detained by detectives.

According to the detective branch of police, various media outlets report that there are five cases against him, which lead to his arrest.

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After retiring, Masududdin Chowdhury became a member of the Bangladesh Parliament; prior to that, he served as an ambassador.

Police said Chowdhury was detained from a house in the Baridhara DOHS area.

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In 2007-2008, when the military-controlled government took power, Masududdin Chowdhury was the GOC of the most important 9th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army. After the formation of this military-controlled government, he held a significant role in a committee that, in the name of anti-corruption, detained various major businessmen. At that time, he held a substantial amount of power.

At that time, the government led by Fakhruddin Ahmed, which was known as the army-backed caretaker government, was closely supported by the army chief, General Moeen Uddin Ahmed. Reports suggest that Masududdin Chowdhury was instrumental in this, as he oversaw the arrest and detention of major politicians in Bangladesh, including former Prime Ministers Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. He also arrested many businessmen and is widely credited with playing a key role in imposing the state of emergency in Bangladesh at that time.

As per BDNews 24, Masud had served in the Rakkhi Bahini when the force was formed in 1975--which was later absorbed into the army.

Masududdin Chowdhury was later appointed as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Australia, and after returning from there, he joined the Jatiya Party of former military ruler General Ershad and was elected as a member of parliament from the Jatiya Party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)