Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was accorded a warm welcome on arrival in the national capital (Photo/X/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and was accorded a warm welcome.

This is the first high-level visit from Bangladesh to India after the formation of the new government in Dhaka under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

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"Warm welcome to FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his arrival in New Delhi today. India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people-to-people relations. The visit will further bolster India-Bangladesh partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, had paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Monday.

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He held discussions on the ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries.

During his visit to India, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister will meet his counterpart S Jaishankar. He is also expected to meet Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He is accompanied by the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir.

Khalilur Rahman will participate in the Indian Ocean Conference to be held in Mauritius from April 10-12, 2026.

Mahbubul Alam, Director General of Public Diplomacy Wing, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, said that the Foreign Minister's meetings will emphasise strengthening the stability and continuity of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.

He said the engagements are expected to lay an important foundation for further enhancing cooperation between Bangladesh and India more effectively and sustainably in the future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)