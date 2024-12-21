New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, informed that 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh till December 8 of this year.

MoS Vardhan Singh said that the government has taken "serious" note of these incidents and shared its concern with the Bangladesh government.

Also Read | Samsung Electronics Receives USD 4.745 Billion in Direct Funding Under CHIPS and Science Act From US Commerce Department.

Singh also informed that 112 cases of violence against minorities were reported in Pakistan.

"2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases were reported till October 2024. Zero cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in other neighbouring countries (except Pakistan and Bangladesh). Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh," Singh answered.

Also Read | PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Embarks on 2-Day Visit To Attend Opening Ceremony of Arabian Gulf Cup (Watch Video).

Singh highlighted India's expectation from the Bangladesh government to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of minorities. He added that the High Commission of India in Dhaka continue to monitor the situation in the neighbouring country.

"India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities. The same has also been reiterated during the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024. The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh closely," he said.

Notably, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka on December 9 where he raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials and reiterated India's views on the attacks.

"We had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties," he said.

Earlier in the day, Police in Bangladesh arrested one person for vandalizing Hindu idols in the Shakuair area on Saturday morning, officials said.

"We have arrested one person early today for vandalising Hindu idols in the Shakuair area," said Abul Khair, Officer in Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station under northern Mymensigh district.

Notably, Bangladesh is currently facing a tumultuous period following a student-led movement that led to the ousting of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The movement was sparked by a series of violent incidents, including attacks on Hindus and other minorities, as well as the demolition of Hindu temples.

The situation in Bangladesh began to escalate in June 2024, when students from various universities in Dhaka united to demand reforms to the country's quota system for government jobs led to the ouster of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After weeks of protests and violence that led to over 600 deaths. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Yunus took charge.

Following this, Chinmoy Krishna Das, also a former priest of ISKCON, was arrested by police from Dhaka Airport on November 25 on a charge of sedition in Bangladesh, sparking protests worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)