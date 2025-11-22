Dhaka, November 22: Less than 24 hours later, another earthquake was felt in Bangladesh. The tremors were recorded by the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. A 3.3 magnitude tremor on the Richter scale was recorded at 10:36 am on Saturday in Bypile, Ashulia, Dhaka.

Nizam Uddin Ahmed, an official at the Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, confirmed this information. He said, "This is a minor earthquake. Its epicentre is Bypail." Earlier, the death toll from a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck Bangladesh on Friday has risen to nine. More than a hundred people were injured across the country in the quake. Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, expressed deep sorrow over the casualties in the quake. Bangladesh Earthquake: 3 Dead, 10 Injured After Rooftop Railing Collapses in Old Dhaka As 5.5-Magnitude Quake Jolts Several Parts of Country.

In Dhaka, bricks and tiles fell from the side walls and cornice of an 8-story building in the Kosaituli area of Armanitola, where a beef stall was located. Shoppers and pedestrians were injured. Locals took them to the hospital before the fire service arrived. After being taken to the hospital, doctors declared three people dead. Maksud (50), a security guard at a building under construction in Mugda Medinabagh, was killed when the railing collapsed. The deceased's home is in Ramgati Upazila of Lakshmipur district, the Chief Adviser's office said.

In Narshingdi, according to initial information, more than a hundred people have been injured in various parts of the district, and four people have been killed so far as they rushed down from high-rise buildings in panic due to the earthquake. Four people were injured when construction materials from an under-construction building fell on them at Gabtali in Chinishpur Union of Sadar upazila; two of them, who sustained serious head injuries, have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment. Earthquake Stops Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test 2025 in Dhaka, Panic Ensues as Players Gather Near Field (Watch Viral Video).

Of the two people sent, the doctor on duty at Dhaka Medical College declared the child, Hafez Omar (8 years old), dead and the condition of his father, Delwar Hossain Ujjal, in critical. An elderly man named Kazem Ali Bhuiyan (75) of Malita Paschimpara village of Charsindur union in Palash upzazila of Narsingdi was buried under a mud house and later died on the way to the district hospital. Nasiruddin 960), a resident of Uslampara Nayapara village in Danga union of Palash upazila.

