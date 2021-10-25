London, Oct 25 (PTI) Hindu organisations in the UK have appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to demand justice for the victims of the recent slew of violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was joined by other groups such as Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK, Hindu Council UK and Insight UK for a peaceful protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in London and also in Birmingham and Edinburgh on Saturday.

They said the protest was organised to raise awareness about the violent attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh during Durga Puja and Navratri earlier this month.

In London, they handed over a letter to Bangladesh's High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem.

Similar letters are now being addressed to Johnson and senior UK Cabinet ministers, including Patel and Truss, seeking their intervention with Bangladesh to take appropriate measures to protect Hindu minorities in the country and ensure their human rights.

“The UK Hindu community are saddened and appalled by recent events in Bangladesh, where radical extremists targeted and attacked a number of Hindu temples during the holy festival of Navratri, where countless congregation members were injured, two killed and numerous deities destroyed,” said Praghosa Das, UK Chairman for ISKCON.

“There has been little to no media attention highlighting these horrendous acts of depravity. We implore the UK government to stand with its Hindu community in the UK and condemn these acts of violence, and seek reassurance from the Bangladeshi High Commission that action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The groups claim that as of October 20, 315 Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised and nearly 1,500 Hindu homes and businesses ransacked.

“Hindus of all generations in the UK have expressed their empathy and deep compassion to the deceased and oppressed. The protest march resonates and corroborates that view and acts as a strong warning to Bangladesh authority,” BHAS UK said in a statement.

Their appeal to the Bangladesh government is to ensure long-term protection of Hindus and uphold human rights, punish those responsible for the violence, repair temples which were broken and restore shops and houses of Hindus which were looted and burnt.

Attacks on Hindu temples intensified in Bangladesh since October 13 after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations. On the night of October 17, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh.

