World News | Bangladeshi Foreign Minister to Visit China to Deepen Strategic Ties

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on Tuesday said that Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will embark on an official visit to China from May 5 to 7.

The visit comes following an invitation from Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

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In a post on X, the Ambassador emphasised the significance of the bilateral ties, stating that "China attaches high importance to its relations with Bangladesh."

https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/2051558080861847840?s=20

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Xu Feihong further noted that through the upcoming diplomatic engagement, "China hopes to work with the new government of Bangladesh to enhance political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields."

The envoy added that the visit aims to "promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership."

This diplomatic push follows recent affirmations from Beijing that the two nations remain "traditional friendly neighbours and comprehensive strategic partners," as announced by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday and reported by the state-run media outlet Global Times.

Reflecting on the history of the diplomatic bond, the spokesperson noted that for more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two nations have consistently developed friendly relations on the basis of the "Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence," while "respecting each other and treating each other as equals."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, cited by Global Times, highlighted that bilateral relations have maintained "steady and continuous development," which has subsequently brought "tangible benefits to the people of both countries."

In response to inquiries regarding the assessment of the current state of ties and expectations for the upcoming diplomatic visit, Beijing reiterated that it "attaches great importance to China-Bangladesh relations."

According to Global Times, China is willing to utilise the visit as an opportunity to collaborate with the new Bangladeshi administration to "enhance political mutual trust" and "deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields." (ANI)

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