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While millions of Indians spent Monday, May 4, tracking the 2026 Assembly election results, an unexpected name began trending alongside political heavyweights. Anu Sharma, a software engineer and former Google employee, has captured the internet's attention after a detailed breakdown of her rapid professional trajectory went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The interest in Sharma's career path comes at a time when the Indian tech community is closely monitoring shifts in the global software landscape, particularly the transition from traditional "Big Tech" firms to specialised AI and data analytics companies.

Anu Sharma's Rapid Ascent Through Industry Giants

Anu Sharma's professional history, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile, showcases a series of high-profile roles achieved in a short span. Her journey began in 2022 with a four-month internship at Twitter's Bengaluru office. By 2023, she had secured a subsequent internship at Google's Hyderabad campus, followed by another stint at the financial software firm Intuit. Her transition to full-time roles was equally swift. Aditya Srivastav Noida Viral Video: Gen Z Consultant Shares Brutal Reality of 9-to-6 Corporate Life.

In 2024, Sharma joined Google as a software engineer, where she worked for approximately 19 months. Earlier this year, she made headlines within the tech community for leaving the search giant to join Palantir Technologies as a forward-deployed software engineer.

Anu Sharma Goes Viral After Leaving Google for Palantir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Sharma (@its.anu.sharma)

Why Anu Sharma Quit Her Google Job To Join Palantir?

While Anu Sharma hasn't released a single "manifesto" on the move, her decision to leave Google for Palantir Technologies in early 2026 appears to stem from a strategic shift toward more high-impact, client-facing engineering. At Palantir, she serves as a Forward-Deployed Software Engineer (FDSE), a role that differs significantly from traditional back-end development. Unlike the internal-facing product work at Google, FDSEs work directly at the "front lines" with clients to solve massive, real-world data problems in sectors like defense, healthcare, and government. Industry analysts and Sharma's own social media insights suggest the move was driven by a desire for a faster-paced, more entrepreneurial environment and the opportunity to be at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration.

Who Is Anu Sharma?

Anu Sharma is an Indian software engineer and content creator who has built a significant following by sharing insights on AI and career development. An alumna of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, where she earned her Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science, she has consistently engaged in mentorship and advocacy for women in tech. Beyond her engineering roles, Sharma has been a freelance technical blogger and a participant in Twitter's #DevelopHER 2021 program. Her resume also includes part-time contributions to the McKinsey Next Gen Women Leaders program and the Uber She++ initiative.

Social Media Reaction and 'Rejection' Humour

The viral trend was sparked by netizens praising her "phenomenal" career progression, with many calling her an inspiration for developers. Sharma reacted to the buzz on Instagram with a folded-hands emoticon, acknowledging the sudden surge in interest. Adding to her viral status, Sharma recently shared a humorous anecdote regarding the "slow pace" of corporate hiring. She revealed on X that she had finally received a rejection email for an internship she had applied for four years earlier. "Finally received the rejection for an internship I applied for 4 years back. Never lose hope!” she wrote, a post that resonated with thousands of job seekers facing similar experiences in the competitive tech market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official LinkedIn Account of Anu Sharma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).