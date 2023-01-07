Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): As militancy continues to rise in Pakistan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has witnessed more attacks compared to other divisions of the province in the last few months.

The prime target of the attacks remained police and security forces in North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan districts of the DIK and Bannu division, The News International newspaper reported.

In a matter of few months, attacks were reported in Peshawar, Khyber as well as a few districts of Malakand and Kohat divisions.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, most attacks were carried out on police stations, posts and patrolling vehicles or the policemen fell victim to target killing.

This comes as rising militancy in the country, led by outlawed TTP.

On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets in Wana city against the recent wave of "terrorism" and demanded the immediate restoration of peace in the region.

Political workers, social activists and traders attended the peace march organised in South Waziristan's Wana, the Dawn reported. The report said demonstrators chanted slogans against the "fresh wave of terrorism" in the region, particularly in the tribal districts.

Leaders of PPP, PTM and PML-N, who addressed the rally, said the government was responsible for establishing regional safety and security.

The protest comes with the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with the growing presence of the outlawed TTP in Pakistan.

Over the past few months, Pakistan's law and order situation has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed TTP and the Islamic State group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

The year 2022 ended with the deadliest month for Pakistan's security personnel in over a decade, said an Islamabad-based think tank as it pointed to the emergence of TTP as the biggest threat to the country.

In its annual report, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said Pakistan security forces lost at least 282 personnel during 2022 in attacks that included IED ambushes, suicide attacks, and raids on security posts, mostly in the Pakistan-Afghan border regions. (ANI)

