London [UK], June 25 (ANI): A high-level UK health official asked British citizens to remain vigilant against the symptoms of Monkeypox when getting involved with new or multiple sexual partners amid the rising number of cases.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) published another technical briefing on the Monkeypox as it stated that the outbreak continues to grow and cases remain primarily in gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men (GBMSM).

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Reassures Vladimir Putin of Their Growing Economic, Military and Defence Ties Amidst Russia's Invasion of Ukraine.

The latest epidemiological data, findings from interviews with patients and preliminary analyses are included to understand how the outbreak is evolving and to inform timely and effective public health interventions.

"UKHSA continues to work with partners including the Terrence Higgins Trust, Stonewall and the GBMSM community to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of Monkeypox. The LGBT Consortium and Pride organisers across the UK have been encouraged to help share public health messaging during Pride month," the UK Health Security Agency said.

Also Read | US Abortion Clinics Begin To Close After Supreme Court Overturns 50-Year-Old Roe v. Wade Decision.

As many as 79 per cent of England cases are known to be London residents and 99 per cent of all confirmed cases are male, with 5 confirmed female cases. The median age of confirmed cases in the UK was 37 years old.

"Of the 813 cases identified in England up to 22 June, 321 (39.5%) had enhanced surveillance questionnaires. The majority (96%) of cases were GBMSM, with further data to indicate transmission is occurring in some sexual networks both internationally and domestically," the health agency said.

It further said cases frequently reported a history of a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the last year and 10 or more sexual partners in the last 3 months. Existing links between cases and sexual health services will be used to identify those at the highest risk who are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination.

Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, UKHSA said: "If you've recently had new or multiple sexual partners, please be vigilant to the symptoms of Monkeypox. Currently, the majority of cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men. However, anyone who has had close contact with an individual with symptoms is also at increased risk."

"If you are concerned that you may have Monkeypox, don't go to events, meet with friends or have sexual contact. Instead, stay at home and contact 111 or your local sexual health service for advice," she added.

Dr Chand further encouraged UK citizens to ensure they exchange contact details with sexual partners, to help them limit further transmission where cases occur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)