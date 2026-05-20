World News | Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping Welcomes Russian President Putin

Beijing [China], May 20 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday night to begin a high-profile two-day state visit, marking his arrival just days after his US counterpart Donald Trump wrapped up the high-stakes deliberations in China.

The Russian leader was received at the airport by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Mirroring the grand optics of the reception, Russian state news agency TASS reported that Putin had declared bilateral relations to have scaled "a truly unprecedented level" right before touchdown.

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According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the comprehensive itinerary will see President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart engage in extensive deliberations covering bilateral ties, multi-sectoral cooperation, and pressing international and regional matters of shared concern.

Providing institutional context to the visit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun informed a press briefing on Monday that this trip marks Putin's 25th official visit to China. The spokesperson heavily accented the profound strategic alignment binding the two powers, alongside the deep personal rapport shared between the heads of state.

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Elaborating on the overarching objective of the diplomatic mission, Guo stated, "The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world."

Since President Xi assumed office in 2012, the two leaders have met on dozens of occasions. Throughout these engagements, they have routinely referred to each other as "dear friend" while consistently underscoring their mutual trust.

Their geopolitical alignment has steadily deepened through robust cross-border trade, energy pacts, security coordination, and joint initiatives designed to counter Western influence. Consequently, international observers view the Xi-Putin dynamic as one of the most consequential political partnerships in contemporary global affairs.

Significantly, the Kremlin leader's arrival in Beijing follows closely on the heels of Trump's diplomatic tour, during which the US leader held closed-door talks with Xi across a spectrum of global and bilateral issues.

Detailing the foundational agreements of their current partnership, TASS reported that Putin, during a video interview, recalled how Russia and China signed the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation 25 years ago. He noted that the historic pact laid a solid foundation for a genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership for the benefit of the two countries and two peoples.

The Russian President pointed out that both Moscow and Beijing are aggressively expanding their political and economic communication channels, alongside broadening humanitarian exchanges and encouraging person-to-person interaction.

Outlining the core objectives of the bilateral engagement, TASS reported Putin as saying, "Together we are doing everything that can further deepen bilateral collaboration and advance the comprehensive development of our countries." He added that these specific priorities would explicitly shape the agenda of the upcoming talks in Beijing.

Expressing personal gratitude towards his host, Putin added that he deeply appreciates President Xi's commitment to long-term cooperation with Russia. "I am convinced that our warm and friendly ties enable us to chart the boldest plans for the future and bring them to life," he asserted.

Highlighting the systemic impact of the alliance on the international stage, Putin stressed that the close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally. "Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity.""It is in this spirit that Moscow and Beijing act in a coordinated manner to defend international law and the provisions of the UN Charter in their entirety, completeness and interconnectedness," Putin added.

He further affirmed that both capitals remain committed to active cooperation through the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral entities, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional challenges.

"I am confident that together we will continue to do everything possible to deepen Russia-China partnership and good-neighbourliness for our two countries' dynamic development and for the well-being of our peoples, in the interests of maintaining global security and stability," Putin said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)