New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, who is leading the Indian delegation to the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) from November 6 to 18, arrived in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday.

"The world has gathered to deliberate on sustainable ways to fight Climate Change. COP27 should be 'COP of Action' with key deliverables having a specific focus on defining Climate Finance, outcomes on Adaptation and Loss & Damage," said Yadav.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at the meet, India will discuss the mantra of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mission LiFE will remind the global community that COP 27 must focus on the forgotten SDG-12 that calls for ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns.

The concept of LiFE was introduced by Prime Minister Modi at COP26 at Glasgow on November 1, 2021. On 5 June 2022, on World Environment Day, India furthered the vision of LiFE by launching the LiFE Global Movement, inviting academicians, researchers and start-ups across the world to think about specific and scientific ways in which the full potential of collective action can be harnessed to address the environmental crisis. The movement received record support from global leaders.

Mission LiFE will action the ideas and ideals of LiFE through a mission-mode, scientific and measurable programme and demonstrate India's commitment to walk the talk on climate change.

Mission LiFE is designed with the objective to mobilise at least one billion Indians and other global citizens to take individual and collective action for protecting and preserving the environment in the period 2022 to 2027. Within India, at least 80 per cent of all villages and urban local bodies are aimed to become environment-friendly by 2028. (ANI)

