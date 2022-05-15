Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Saturday extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expressed his will to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

"I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates," Biden said in a White House statement.

"As I told Sheikh Mohammed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is determined to honour the memory of the late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries over the coming months and years," the statement added.

Biden said that UAE is an essential partner of the United States. The President recalled Sheikh Mohammed for being at the "forefront" of the US-UAE partnership.

"Sheikh Mohammed, whom I met with several times as Vice President when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has long been at the forefront of building this partnership," he continued.

The President said that he looks forward to working with Sheikh Mohammed to build from this "extraordinary foundation" to further strengthen the bonds between both countries and people.

Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened to elect the President, who will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election. The new president was selected from among the members of the Federal Supreme Council, Khaleej Times reported.

The rulers of the United Arab Emirates' seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting. It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness on Friday.

Newly elected President Sheikh Mohamed has previously served as the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces since January 2005. He is known for playing a key role in developing the UAE Armed Forces in terms of strategic planning, training, organisational structure and promoting defence capabilities. (ANI)

