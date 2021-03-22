Washington DC [US], March 22 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment over Turkey's withdrawal from the European Union-backed accord designed to reduce gender-based violence.

Turkey announced its decision to leave the treaty on Saturday.

"Turkey's sudden and unwarranted withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, is deeply disappointing," the White House said in a statement.

"Around the world, we are seeing increases in the number of domestic violence incidents, including reports of rising femicide in Turkey, the first nation to sign the convention," the statement added.

The Istanbul Convention is a human rights treaty backed by the Council of Europe. It was adopted in May 2011 in Istanbul and entered into force in August 2014.

Prior to Turkey's withdrawal, the accord had 45 signatories plus the European Union (EU), and 34 ratifiers.

Reacting to Turkey's withdrawal, the United Nations (UN) had voiced concern over Turkey's withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence.

"This action comes at a point when concerted international action and commitment to end violence against women and girls is more important than ever and as UN Women is seeking to mobilise even greater multi-stakeholder and cross-generational action on this issue, with the women' movement being key in these efforts," said the UN Women in a statement.

The UN Women has highlighted an increase in reported violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of measures such as lockdowns and disruptions to vital support services, which comes on top of the already existing extreme levels of violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)