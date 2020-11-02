Washington DC [US], November 2 (ANI): Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading US President Donald Trump in four key swing states days ahead of the election day on November 3, according to a poll released by the New York Times and Siena College.

The poll done between October 26 and 31 showed that Biden currently holds an advantage over the Republican incumbent Trump in the states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

Also Read | Porn Live Cam Site, Strip Clubs, Cocaine: Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop Data Leaks’ Suggest He Spent Thousands Over His Addictions.

According to the NYT, Biden holds a clear advantage over President Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states.

Biden is ahead of Trump by 3 points, 47 to 44 per cent, in Florida, but the lead is within the margin of error (3.2 percentage points). In Pennsylvania, the Democratic challenger is leading by 6 points, 49 to 43 per cent, with a 2.4-percentage-point margin of error, according to the poll.

Also Read | US Elections 2020 Poll Tracker: The Selzer Poll Giving Donald Trump 7% Edge in Iowa is Hope for Republicans in Last Leg of Battle.

The Democratic nominee is also ahead of Trump by 6 points in Arizona, 49 to 43 per cent, and 11 points in Wisconsin, 52 to 41 percent, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points and 3.2 points respectively.

According to the NTY report, Biden has consistently held the upper hand over Trump across the electoral map and the Democratic nominee has not slipped behind Trump in any of the swing states that are likeliest to decide the election.

As per the United States Election Project, over 93 million Americans had already cast their ballots as of Sunday noon, amounting to 67.7 per cent of total votes counted in the 2016 election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)