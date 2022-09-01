Washington, Aug 31 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel to consult on global and regional security challenges, including threats posed by Iran, the White House said.

During the call, the President underscored US' commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, said a readout of the call.

Biden expressed appreciation for the warm reception during his July trip to Israel, a visit that illustrated the unbreakable bonds and friendship between our two countries, said the White House.

The President also emphasised the importance of concluding the maritime boundary negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in the coming weeks, it said.

Biden also spoke with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of Iraq to discuss US support for a sovereign and independent Iraq, the White House said.

The President commended Kadhimi's personal leadership during escalating tensions and violence over a 24-hour period earlier this week, said the readout adding that he praised the performance of the Iraqi Security Forces and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the recent fighting.

“The President and the Prime Minister welcomed the return of security to the streets, and called on all Iraqi leaders to engage in a national dialogue to forge a common way forward consistent with Iraq's constitution and laws. The President finally offered his full support for Prime Minster Kadhimi's efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” it said.

