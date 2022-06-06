Washington, Jun 6 (AP) Another sign America's entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.

Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the White House said.

Also Read | US, South Korea Fire Eight Ballistic Missiles Into Sea, Matching North Korean Missile Display.

Kimmel tweeted Sunday: “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey.”

Biden travels Wednesday to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas, and Kimmel's show tapes in Hollywood.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Iran Too Upset, Summons Indian Envoy.

In December 2021 Biden appeared virtually on NBC's “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, his first late-night appearance while in office.

Government leaders from across the hemisphere will gather to discuss economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said. Biden will give the summit's opening address on Thursday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)