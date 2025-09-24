New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America, Dhruva Jaishankar, on Tuesday (local time) said that both Indian and US-based companies have expressed concern over the sufficient availability of skilled talent for their jobs in the wake of recent hikes in H-1B visa fees by the Trump administration.

Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar highlighted the challenges posed by evolving US immigration policies while emphasising India's respect for sovereign decisions.

"India is conscious of the fact that for any country, the immigration regime tends to be a sovereign matter, including India's. In that sense, it's really up to every government to design its visa policies," Jaishankar said.

He noted that "industry has raised some concerns about whether it is able to get sufficient talent for jobs, including India-based MNCs, but also US-based companies as well."

Jaishankar cautioned against potential long-term restrictions, referencing a dip in US favourability in India following Operation Sindoor, and urged consideration of these dynamics beyond immediate political priorities.

"Before Operation Sindoor, the negative opinion of the US in India was actually quite low. Now it is unclear whether, in the long term, more and more conditions and restrictions will be placed. That's obviously not something weighing on the Trump administration's mind, but it is something to consider," the ORF America Executive Director said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will cause a major overhaul of H-1B visa petitions.

According to the proclamation, there will now be a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a sharp increase from the previous level of about USD 1,500.

The US State Department also clarified that the new fee requirement applies only to individuals or companies filing fresh H-1B petitions or entering the lottery system after September 21. Current visa holders and petitions submitted before that date remain unaffected.

Under the proclamation, a USD 100,000 payment must accompany every new H-1B visa petition filed after the deadline, including entries in the 2026 lottery.

Addressing the 50 per cent US tariffs on India, Jaishankar described the measure as "unusually high", particularly the additional 25 per cent tariff linked to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. "From India's point of view, there is a very clear understanding that the 50 per cent tariff is unusually high and that, particularly, the 25 per cent extra tariff that the Trump administration has imposed for the purchase of Russian oil needs to be brought down and that it is having consequences for bilateral trade and also for the broader environment," he explained.

He welcomed ongoing efforts to resolve the issue, noting a shift from "about two months of a frigid relationship at the top levels between the US and India" to a more positive trajectory.

New Delhi is currently facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

On Trump's UNGA address, where he claimed credit for de-escalating conflicts, including between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar clarified India's position.

"In passing, he mentioned taking credit for ending a lot of conflicts, including a reference to India and Pakistan. India has been very clear on that front and said that the cessation of hostilities that occurred on May 10th was a consequence of India's own military actions. My understanding is that Prime Minister Modi has made that quite clear to President Trump," he stated. (ANI)

