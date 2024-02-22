Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], February 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan represented India at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Brazil, and affirmed New Delhi's steadfast support for Brazil during its presidency of the summit.

"Honored to represent India at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio. During my intervention at a session on 'G20's role in dealing with ongoing international tensions'," Muraleedharan posted on X.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds ‘Productive Meeting’ With Greek Counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Talks on Technology and Space Take Centre Stage.

https://x.com/MOS_MEA/status/1760364303339651204?s=20

He said that Brazil's theme of 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet' resonates well with India's 'One Earth One Family One Future'.

Also Read | Dog Attack in US: Man Dies After Pit Bulls Charge at Him in California’s Compton.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India called for an urgent return to dialogue and diplomacy.

While on the Israel-Hamas war, India reiterated its position of a two-state solution. MoS Muraleedharan said that terrorism has to be condemned in all its forms. He also underscored that the conflict in the Middle East should not be allowed to spread any wider.

MoS Muraleedharan also emphasised the security of the high seas and the safety of sea lanes of communication. He also said that the G20, as an economic forum, should focus on SDG and climate change.

He also lamented the need to address geopolitical issues constructively and find common ground

Notably, Brazil assumed the presidency from India on December 20, 2023, and the G20 Foreign Minister's Meeting would be the first ministerial meeting under the Brazilian Presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

The G20 Foreign Ministers have met as a group since 2012, and the FMM in Rio will be their 10th meeting.

The G20 FMM has risen in prominence throughout time, serving as a crucial venue for talks on a variety of international issues and related concerns of common concern among G20 members.

A new Working Group on the Empowerment of Women and a new Engagement Group, "Judiciary 20" have also been added by Brazil this time.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 FMM, the MoS will hold bilateral meetings with partner countries from the Global South. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)