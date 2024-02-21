Dog Attack in US: Man Dies After Pit Bulls Charge at Him in California's Compton

New York, February 21: A man who was mauled to death by a pack of pit bulls in his backyard in Compton last week has been identified as 35-year-old Dominic Cooper. Cooper was feeding the dogs on Thursday night when some of them turned on him and inflicted multiple injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to CBS News, His girlfriend called the authorities the next day, and they found his body inside a kennel in the 900 block of North Thorson Avenue. The county Department of Animal Care and Control seized 13 pit bulls from the property, five adults and eight puppies, and euthanized them on Tuesday. US Dog Attack: Mother Miraculously Saves Two-Year-Old After Being Attacked By Pitbull in Texas.

“Given the potential threat posed to the community, this action was deemed necessary,” a spokesperson for the department said. Cooper was suspected of breeding the dogs, as there were several kennels in the backyard, but the sheriff’s officials have not confirmed this. The cause of death is still pending, as the coroner’s office listed it as “deferred”. A surveillance video captured part of the attack and is being reviewed by the homicide investigators. US Dog Attack: Family's 'Pet' Wolf-Hybrid Takes Life of Three-Month-Old in Alabama, Probe On.

In another incident, an 85-year-old man reportedly died after saving his wife from a dog attack in Indiana. According to local media outlet 21Alive, family members said the incident happened in the backyard of William Mundine's home in Indianapolis on Tuesday when three dogs tried to attack his wife and forced her to run into the house.

