London, Aug 20 (AP) Britain's embattled foreign minister has defended his decision not to call while on vacation his Afghan counterpart about the evacuation of translators who had helped British forces.

Dominic Raab has come under increasing pressure to resign for failing to follow the advice of officials in his department to make a call to Hanif Atmar on Aug. 13, while he was vacationing on the Greek island of Crete.

Two days later, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, 20 years after they had been ousted from power, and Raab headed back to the U.K. after cutting his vacation short to deal with the crisis.

Raab on Friday posted a statement on Twitter to counter what he described as “inaccurate media reporting over recent days.” He said he prioritised “security” at Kabul airport and “delegated” the call to a junior minister in his department.

Raab said Atmar wasn't able to take that call because of “the rapidly deteriorating situation.” (AP)

