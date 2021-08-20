Creativity and drive are important aspects to have as an entrepreneur and service provider. Without the correct operational systems in place, entrepreneurs can be limited to what they can accomplish. Systems and processes have a significant role in developing a company. Not only do management tools serve as essential building blocks to support the growth of your business, but they allow you to organise, document and manage your team’s responsibilities associated with their roles. If you do not have any systems in place, then it will be virtually impossible to run an efficient and profitable business.

Accuracy and efficiency are the two most important factors of implementing management systems for your company. They are what enable employers to monitor and inspire their staff, while remaining connected to the operational strategies of the business. Fortunately, systems expert, Mai Tran of Forest & Sage, has created a streamlined and integrative automation experience for scaling entrepreneurs.

Forest and Sage is dedicated to assisting creative entrepreneurs and service providers by refreshing their backend operational systems and procedures. Female Founder, Mai Tran, specialises in integrating modern minimalism and simplicity, while allowing businesses to focus on nurturing their growth, according to their ‘why’.

“We give our clients the ability to focus on their business goals by streamlining the underlying, and sometimes overwhelming, processes running in the background,” states Mai. “We do this by ensuring each client’s experience is a journey, tailored to fit their needs.” With over 20 years of customer service experience combined with expertise in digital marketing, project management and operations, Mai is perfectly suited to leverage her skill set for others.

Forest and Sage was founded on the unique ability to implement seamless, integrative back-end management systems, while understanding the importance of the client experience and detailed vision. “We dedicate our efforts to find the missing links throughout processes and workflows, which allows us to enhance program usage and refine results for better efficiency,” says Mai. Catering to creative entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses, and service providers, Forest and Sage prides itself on being honest, transparent and humble. “Our process is designed to help clients achieve a clean and clear vision, with growth and expansion in mind.”

At Forest and Sage, one size does not fit all. Mai provides “Made for You” options that will guide any entrepreneur into crafting the right recipe for a successful business. Support framework of the utmost quality ensures that each client has the ability to leverage their newly implemented systems. Forest and Sage takes pride in their approach to success and is committed to offering badass support, for all of your business expansion needs.